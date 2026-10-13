Russia's losses in Ukraine increased by 1,390 troops over the past day

$44.890.0450.310.18
ukenru
04:12 AM • 5242 views
In Kharkiv, the bodies of three people were found beneath the rubble of a destroyed building
11:21 PM • 23076 views
Strike on Kharkiv: Number of injured rises to 11Video
October 12, 10:19 PM • 25801 views
Zelenskyy needs to be convinced; Putin is more interested in a peace deal — Trump
October 12, 08:32 PM • 27042 views
Explosions without an air-raid alert in Kyiv — "Flash" urged people not to draw hasty conclusions regarding the sharing of intelligence
October 12, 08:24 PM • 25534 views
Russians struck a transport facility and a warehouse in Kyiv
October 12, 07:39 PM • 25828 views
The enemy struck Kharkiv with "banderols": the destruction is serious — an entire entrance collapsed
October 12, 05:59 PM • 34254 views
Ukraine has submitted a list of ten more Russian oligarchs to the EU for sanctions — Foreign Ministry
October 12, 05:13 PM • 37378 views
On October 13, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how many groups will be switched off
October 12, 04:41 PM • 30439 views
How many military personnel Russia and Ukraine lost in September: NATO announced the figure
October 12, 04:06 PM • 28090 views
Zelenskyy announced important negotiations with the EU — which issues are at the center of attentionPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.2m/s
93%
754mm
Popular news
The new film "Digger" starring Tom Cruise could become one of the biggest flops in cinema historyOctober 12, 06:51 PM • 25550 views
Meta unveiled the most powerful AI models, Muse Wonder and Wonder Full, and the company's shares began to riseOctober 12, 07:26 PM • 23587 views
Attack on Kyiv — an enemy drone crashed on the grounds of the residential complex where a Dynamo footballer livesPhotoOctober 12, 07:56 PM • 16918 views
Air Force: Russia attacked Kyiv with six ballistic missiles and Kharkiv with nine UAVsOctober 12, 09:48 PM • 9886 views
CPD: Russia’s “relocation to Donetsk” program is a digital trap12:23 AM • 9014 views
Publications
Up to 44 hours in water, as well as a puncture test — the durability tests that boots for the Armed Forces of Ukraine undergoPhotoOctober 12, 01:51 PM • 60083 views
“Shakhtar” vs “AEK”, “Man City” vs “PSG” — preview of the second round of the Champions LeagueOctober 12, 01:17 PM • 47698 views
Uniform tax rules for aircraft leasing should help resolve existing disputes — Katamadze
Exclusive
October 12, 12:50 PM • 49159 views
A blow to Putin’s digital empire: what the loss of Yandex data centers will meanPhoto
Exclusive
October 12, 11:27 AM • 53641 views
2026 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences: how Hall and Woodford’s research helps overcome unemployment and crisesPhotoOctober 12, 10:55 AM • 66959 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Terekhov
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kropyvnytskyi
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meta unveiled the most powerful AI models, Muse Wonder and Wonder Full, and the company's shares began to riseOctober 12, 07:26 PM • 23618 views
The new film "Digger" starring Tom Cruise could become one of the biggest flops in cinema historyOctober 12, 06:51 PM • 25579 views
Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars to help Republicans retain control of Congress — what is at stakeOctober 12, 04:52 PM • 28134 views
Written by Dron, read by Astafieva and Proidakov — what is known about the 2026 Radio Dictation of National UnityOctober 12, 12:35 PM • 36297 views
Paris’s oldest covered food market, operating since 1615, has burned downOctober 12, 10:08 AM • 53120 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59
Kh-101
Su-57
Social network

Russia's losses in Ukraine increased by 1,390 troops over the past day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

On October 12, the Russian army lost 1,390 troops. The enemy's total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,555,700 personnel.

Russia's losses in Ukraine increased by 1,390 troops over the past day

During October 12, the enemy lost 1,390 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to approximately 1,555,700 personnel as of October 13.

Recall

Since the beginning of 2026, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) have eliminated and wounded more than 100,000 Russian occupiers.

There are currently no prospects for a negotiated settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Rubio says08.10.26, 12:48 • 3426 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ukraine