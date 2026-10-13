Russia's losses in Ukraine increased by 1,390 troops over the past day

During October 12, the enemy lost 1,390 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to approximately 1,555,700 personnel as of October 13.

Recall

Since the beginning of 2026, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) have eliminated and wounded more than 100,000 Russian occupiers.

There are currently no prospects for a negotiated settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Rubio says