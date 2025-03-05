Russia's losses in a day: over 1200 soldiers and dozens of units of equipment
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released data on the losses of Russian occupiers over the past day. The enemy lost 1250 soldiers, 23 artillery systems, 6 armored vehicles, and other equipment.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the Russians as of 05.03.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 880,660 (+1,250) eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10,256 (+1)
- armored fighting vehicles ‒ 21,304 (+6)
- artillery systems ‒ 24,087 (+23)
- MLRS ‒ 1,306 (+0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1,094 (+0)
- aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 331 (0)
- operational-tactical level UAVs ‒ 27,849 (+108)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3,085 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tankers ‒ 39,512 (+84)
- special equipment ‒ 3,769 (+1)
Data is being updated.
Reminder
There are 4 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which 3 are armed with "Kalibr" cruise missiles. The total number of missiles on board may reach 26 units.
