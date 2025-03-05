Tragic consequences of the night shelling of Kherson: a civilian resident was killed
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night shelling of the Ship District of Kherson, a 55-year-old man was killed. The day before, a 51-year-old local resident was seriously injured in a drone attack.
Terrorists killed a person in Kherson region. This was reported by the Head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, as reported by UNN.
Details
In Kherson, as a result of a night shelling of the Ship District carried out by the occupying forces, a 55-year-old man was killed.
Recall
Yesterday in Kherson, the aggressor launched an attack on the Dnipro District using a drone. As a result, a 51-year-old man was injured, suffering a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to both legs.
The police immediately transported the victim to the hospital, where he is in serious condition.
