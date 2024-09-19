Russia's combined night attack on Kharkiv: the consequences

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Russia's combined night attack on Kharkiv: the consequences

Russia's combined night attack on Kharkiv: the consequences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16415 views

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with S-400 missiles and KAB-250 bombs. Civilian objects in three districts of the city were damaged, including a school, a kindergarten and residential buildings.

On the night of September 19, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with missiles and anti-aircraft guns, and damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded in three districts of the city. The consequences were shown by the regional prosecutor's office in Telegram, UNN reports.

On September 18, around 23:50, the Russian armed forces launched rocket attacks on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Two outbuildings completely burned down. The facades of nearby apartment buildings were damaged and windows were smashed. According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked the city with three S-400 missiles.

On September 19, at approximately 4:50 a.m., Russian troops attacked Kharkiv from the air.

A school, a kindergarten, and a nine-story residential building were damaged in the Industrial district.

The buildings of a civilian enterprise and the administrative building of the subway depot were damaged in Saltivsky district.

From the recovered wreckage, law enforcement officers have preliminarily established that the enemy used a KAB-250 with an UMPK module to fire.

Under the procedural supervision of the Shevchenkivskyi, Nemyshlyanskyi and Saltivskyi District Prosecutor's Offices of Kharkiv, pre-trial investigations were initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Six people injured in morning Russian attack on Kupyansk, school and kindergarten damaged in Kharkiv19.09.24, 08:56 • 14059 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
s-400-missile-systemS-400 missile system
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

