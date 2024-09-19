Russia's combined night attack on Kharkiv: the consequences

On the night of September 19, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with missiles and anti-aircraft guns, and damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded in three districts of the city. The consequences were shown by the regional prosecutor's office in Telegram, UNN reports.

On September 18, around 23:50, the Russian armed forces launched rocket attacks on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Two outbuildings completely burned down. The facades of nearby apartment buildings were damaged and windows were smashed. According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked the city with three S-400 missiles.

On September 19, at approximately 4:50 a.m., Russian troops attacked Kharkiv from the air.

A school, a kindergarten, and a nine-story residential building were damaged in the Industrial district.

The buildings of a civilian enterprise and the administrative building of the subway depot were damaged in Saltivsky district.

From the recovered wreckage, law enforcement officers have preliminarily established that the enemy used a KAB-250 with an UMPK module to fire.

Under the procedural supervision of the Shevchenkivskyi, Nemyshlyanskyi and Saltivskyi District Prosecutor's Offices of Kharkiv, pre-trial investigations were initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

