Russia's attacks on Kherson region claimed 5 more lives, 14 people wounded: the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked settlements in the Kherson region, damaging 40 facilities. Civilians were among the victims, including a 13-year-old boy and a gas company employee.
In the Kherson region, five people were killed and 14 wounded in the past 24 hours as a result of Russian strikes, including a child and an employee of a gas company. In Kherson, one of the shells hit a shelter near a post office. This was reported by the regional police on Monday, showing the consequences of enemy attacks, UNN reports.
Details
It is reported that the enemy targeted residential buildings with purpose and cunning.
According to police, 40 objects were damaged: 22 private and six apartment buildings, critical infrastructure facilities, a medical facility, enterprise property, a shelter, four cars, agricultural machinery, and a garage.
According to the police, the occupants launched 8 CABs in Mykilske, Antonivka and Poniativka.
The Russian army shelled Bilozerka with artillery. A 75-year-old woman was wounded. The medical institution in the village was damaged.
The shelling of Komyshany wounded a 61-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man. A 48-year-old employee of a gas company who was on the street was also injured. He received a traumatic amputation of his forearm.
Two residents of Beryslav, aged 61 and 50, who came under Russian drone attacks, sought medical assistance.
The enemy attacked Antonivka from a drone. A 67-year-old woman was wounded.
The Russians attacked Mykilske with an FPV drone and used artillery to attack Tomyna Balka.
A 52-year-old resident of Ingulets, who was injured as a result of hostile shelling of the village on October 24, sought medical assistance.
During the day, the Russian army systematically shelled Kherson.
A 71-year-old man was killed in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson as a result of a drone strike. The enemy fired artillery at the territory of a construction company, damaging property. Two Russian FPV drones hit a high-rise building, causing a fire. A 61-year-old man died in one of the apartments.
In the afternoon, the Russian military shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson with artillery. One of the shells hit a shelter near the post office, killing a 25-year-old man. Two more men aged 38 and 45 were wounded.
At night, Russian troops heavily shelled residential areas in the Tavriysky and Pivdennyi neighborhoods with artillery. Two women aged 50 and 76 were killed in their own homes as a result of the shelling. A 54-year-old woman, two men aged 53 and 61, and a 13-year-old boy were wounded, their lives are not in danger.
