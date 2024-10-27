Invaders shelled Kherson: two dead and three wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Two women aged 74 and 50 died as a result of shelling of residential buildings in the central district of Kherson. Among the victims are a 54-year-old woman, a 61-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy.
The occupation forces shelled Kherson again, hitting residential buildings in the Central district. Unfortunately, there are casualties and injuries. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.
Details
A 74-year-old woman was fatally wounded in an enemy attack. We express our sincere condolences to her family.
Another victim was a 50-year-old woman who died on the spot as a result of her injuries. We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.
Among the wounded was a 54-year-old woman who sustained blast trauma and contusion. She was provided with medical aid on the spot, but refused to be hospitalized.
A 61-year-old man who was outside during the shelling was also injured. He sustained an explosive injury, contusion and shrapnel wound to his leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
In addition, a 13-year-old child was injured. The boy sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as a shrapnel wound to his leg. Doctors treated him on the spot, but his parents refused to hospitalize him.
