Russia's attack on Kyiv region: two victims reported, no hits recorded - KOVA

As a result of the enemy attack, debris fell in 8 settlements of Kyiv region. Two people were slightly injured. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy has once again massively attacked Kyiv region with missiles. We thank our air defense forces. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure," Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the fall of debris was recorded in 8 settlements in 2 districts of the region.

According to preliminary information, there are casualties. Two people sustained minor injuries. They are being provided with the necessary medical care - said the head of KRMA.

There are also reports of damage to 14 private houses, outbuildings, fences, and several cars by enemy missile fragments. In one of the educational institutions, windows were partially smashed and doors were cut.

"In 2 apartment buildings, debris is being recorded in the apartments," said the head of the KRMA.

