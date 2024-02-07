The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased to nine: one of them is pregnant

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101973 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128760 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129893 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171390 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169305 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275588 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177835 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167011 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244300 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101624 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85750 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82372 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94707 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35303 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275589 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244301 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229518 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254973 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240861 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3586 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128761 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103711 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103841 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120147 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased to nine: one of them is pregnant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33341 views

The number of people injured in the Russian missile attack on Kyiv has risen to nine, six of whom were hospitalized from a residential building, one of them a pregnant woman.

As a result of the hostile attack on the capital, nine people have already been reported injured. Six people have been hospitalized from a high-rise building in the Holosiivskyi district. One of them is a pregnant woman, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, according to UNN

The number of victims of the attack on the capital is increasing. So far, 9 people have been injured. Six people have been hospitalized from a high-rise building in Holosiivskyi district. Among them is a pregnant woman. Emergency services are working at the scene

- Klitschko wrote.

According to him, two more victims were hospitalized in Dniprovsky district. One was treated on the spot.

Due to a missile attack by Russia, underground power grids in one of the capital's districts were damaged: what is known07.02.24, 09:09 • 34532 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarKyiv
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising