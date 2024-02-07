The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased to nine: one of them is pregnant
Kyiv • UNN
The number of people injured in the Russian missile attack on Kyiv has risen to nine, six of whom were hospitalized from a residential building, one of them a pregnant woman.
As a result of the hostile attack on the capital, nine people have already been reported injured. Six people have been hospitalized from a high-rise building in the Holosiivskyi district. One of them is a pregnant woman, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, according to UNN.
The number of victims of the attack on the capital is increasing. So far, 9 people have been injured. Six people have been hospitalized from a high-rise building in Holosiivskyi district. Among them is a pregnant woman. Emergency services are working at the scene
According to him, two more victims were hospitalized in Dniprovsky district. One was treated on the spot.
Due to a missile attack by Russia, underground power grids in one of the capital's districts were damaged: what is known07.02.24, 09:09 • 34532 views