Due to a missile attack by Russia, underground power grids in one of the capital's districts were damaged: what is known

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 46894 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 113581 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119703 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161980 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163750 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264724 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176367 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166733 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148551 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235430 views

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 89981 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 71533 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 49019 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 84379 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 43309 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 264724 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235430 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220932 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246411 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232734 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 113583 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 94478 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 98213 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116327 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117047 views
Due to a missile attack by Russia, underground power grids in one of the capital's districts were damaged: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34527 views

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv, underground power grids were damaged in the Dniprovsky district.

As a result of the Russian missile attack, underground power grids in the Dniprovsky district of the capital were damaged, KCMA reports, UNN writes. 

Two people were injured and underground power grids were damaged in Dniprovsky district

- KCMA said. 

In addition, due to shelling by Russian occupants in Kyiv, there was an emergency power outage in the Dniprovskyi district. Some residents were left without electricity. 

The heating main on the left bank of the city was also damaged. 

Add

Damage was also reported in Holosiivskyi district. In addition to a multi-storey residential building, a fire broke out at a service station. In addition, parked cars caught fire. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
dniproDnipro
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
kyivKyiv

