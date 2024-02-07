Due to a missile attack by Russia, underground power grids in one of the capital's districts were damaged: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv, underground power grids were damaged in the Dniprovsky district.
As a result of the Russian missile attack, underground power grids in the Dniprovsky district of the capital were damaged, KCMA reports, UNN writes.
Two people were injured and underground power grids were damaged in Dniprovsky district
In addition, due to shelling by Russian occupants in Kyiv, there was an emergency power outage in the Dniprovskyi district. Some residents were left without electricity.
The heating main on the left bank of the city was also damaged.
Damage was also reported in Holosiivskyi district. In addition to a multi-storey residential building, a fire broke out at a service station. In addition, parked cars caught fire.