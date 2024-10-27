Russia's attack on Kyiv region: debris from downed UAVs damaged a house and cars
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kyiv region, a private house and two cars were damaged as a result of the falling wreckage of downed drones. There was also a forest litter fire, which has been extinguished.
In Kyiv region, during an enemy attack on the night of October 27, the wreckage of downed drones fell, damaging a house and two cars, RMA chief Ruslan Kravchenko said on Sunday, UNN reports.
At night, the enemy attacked Kyiv region again with attack drones. Air defense forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. There were no civilian casualties
According to him, one private house and two cars were damaged in one of the districts of the region as a result of falling debris from downed enemy targets. Windows were smashed in the house and the fence was damaged.
There was also a fire on the forest floor. According to Kravchenko, the fire has already been extinguished.
Operational groups continue to work on fixing the consequences of the night attack, the RMA head added.
Addendum
The capital has successfully repelled an attack by about a dozen enemy drones. Air defense defenses neutralized all the drones on the outskirts of the city, with no casualties or damage.