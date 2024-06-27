Russia's attack on Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to four
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, 4 people were injured, 2 people suffered acute stress reactions.
As a result of the strike of Russian troops on Kharkiv, 4 people were injured, 2 people suffered acute stress reactions, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Thursday, UNN reports.
The number of victims has increased to four. Two more people suffered acute stress reactions
