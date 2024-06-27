Kharkiv clarifies the Russian attack: a private house and a dormitory were damaged
Kyiv • UNN
A private house and a university dormitory were damaged as a result of a Russian attack on the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.
According to preliminary information, an enemy strike was recorded in Kharkiv in the Kyiv district, a private house and a dormitory of a higher education institution were damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov and the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.
Preliminary: an enemy attack was registered in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. There is information about damage to a private house. Examination of the hit sites is ongoing
The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, clarified that, according to the updated information, it was not the buildings of the educational institution that were damaged, but a residential area.
"Getting into private houses. Some of them were destroyed. The dormitory of one of our universities was also damaged. There was no information about the dead and injured," said Terekhov.
Earlier, the mayor of the city of Terekhov wrotethat Russian troops had attacked one of the buildings of the higher education institution.