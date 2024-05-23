Russia's attack on Kharkiv killed 4 people, 2 more are still missing

At least four people were killed and two others disappeared after the Russian army carried out at least 15 strikes in Kharkiv, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

According to preliminary data, four people were killed in the strike on Kharkiv. The location of two more people is being established. The Russian army has carried out at least 15 strikes! - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

