Russia's attack on Kharkiv killed 4 people, 2 more are still missing
Kyiv • UNN
At least four people are dead and two others are missing after the Russian army carried out at least 15 strikes in Kharkiv, according to preliminary reports.
At least four people were killed and two others disappeared after the Russian army carried out at least 15 strikes in Kharkiv, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Thursday, UNN reports.
According to preliminary data, four people were killed in the strike on Kharkiv. The location of two more people is being established. The Russian army has carried out at least 15 strikes!
The enemy did not even come close to achieving the goals it planned in Kharkiv region - Yusov23.05.24, 11:37 • 19105 views