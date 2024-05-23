The enemy did not even come close to achieving the goals it planned in Kharkiv region - Yusov

The Russians, who sent a force of 50 thousand people to the northern border of Kharkiv region, did not even come close to achieving their goals. This was stated by the representative of the GUR Andriy Yusov during a telethon, UNN reports .

We are not going to give out all the information now, because it will help the enemy to react and adjust his actions. But we can state that he did not achieve what he planned (during the offensive in Kharkiv region - ed.), not even close. Thanks to the actions of the Ukrainian security and defense forces, - Yusov said when asked what plans the Russians had in the Kharkiv region.

Details

He noted that Russia has sent a total of 50,000 people to the northern border.

According to him, Russia is currently conducting a border operation in the Kharkiv region.

At the moment, we are seeing a border operation, and what is happening is not an attack on Kharkiv, - Yusov added.

Recall

Over the last day, 121 combat engagements took place in the frontline, one third of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. There was no enemy advance in Kharkiv region and near Avdiivka over the last day.