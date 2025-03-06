Russia's aggression against Ukraine as a proxy war with the USA: the Kremlin reacted to Rubio's statement
Kyiv • UNN
Peskov supported the statement of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the war in Ukraine is a "proxy war" between nuclear powers. Rubio previously emphasized that the conflict must come to an end.
Moscow expressed agreement with the opinion of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Russia's war against Ukraine can also be viewed as a proxy war between the Russian Federation and the USA.
Reports UNN citing Russian media.
We can and want to agree with this, and we agree with this
He commented on the statement of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, which is allegedly a "proxy war" between two nuclear countries.
Recall
Rubio stated:
Frankly speaking, this is a war between nuclear powers - the United States, which is helping Ukraine, and Russia - and it must end. And no one has any idea or plan on how to end it
Trump: "Today I received an important letter from Zelensky - Ukraine wants to return to the negotiating table."05.03.25, 06:00 • 27754 views