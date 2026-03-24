Russia's agent-combat network, which spied on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, prepared terrorist attacks and contract killings, has been exposed - Kravchenko

Law enforcement officers exposed an Russian agent-combat network whose members collected intelligence about the Ukrainian Defense Forces, prepared terrorist attacks and contract killings in Ukraine. This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko on social media, UNN reports.

The network included 10 people. They collected information about the locations, movements, weapons, equipment, and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts of Donetsk Oblast, as well as in Kharkiv Oblast. In addition, they recorded the consequences of enemy strikes and transmitted the collected data through messengers to Russian handlers. - the message says.

In Kramatorsk, the agents were tasked with identifying a catering establishment frequently visited by Ukrainian servicemen, in order to carry out a terrorist attack there later. An explosive device for this purpose was dropped to them by a drone at a predetermined location.

The network members also prepared contract killings of public figures and servicemen in various regions of Ukraine. Among the potential victims are Serhiy Sternenko, an advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and a volunteer, and Ilya Bogdanov, a Russian citizen and RDK fighter who has been fighting on the side of Ukraine since 2014.

To prepare for the crimes, they tracked the addresses and routes of movement of future victims. The collected information was summarized and transmitted to representatives of the Russian special services by a judicial expert from Poltava, who had been recruited by the enemy.

During the special operation, an armed killer, a member of the network, who offered armed resistance, was eliminated. According to the investigation, he underwent training in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast and was sent to the territory controlled by Ukraine to manufacture and plant improvised explosive devices. - Kravchenko emphasized.

During searches, firearms, ammunition, components for explosive devices, communication devices, and equipment with evidence of cooperation with Russian special services were seized from the suspects. One of the detainees also admitted during interrogation that he had previously carried out an explosion in a parking lot, acting in the interests of the Russian army.

The network members are charged with high treason, collaboration, unauthorized dissemination of information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine, preparation for a terrorist act, and illegal handling of weapons.

(Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111; Part 2 of Article 28, Part 7 of Article 111-1; Part 2 of Article 114-2; Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 258; Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court chose a preventive measure for the suspects – detention without the right to bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

There is no justification for aiding the aggressor state. Traitors will be held accountable by law. We continue to work, - summarized the Prosecutor General.

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