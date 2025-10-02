Russia's actions demonstrate Putin's 'appetite' to continue attacks on Ukraine and interference across Europe - Starmer

Russia's actions demonstrate the "appetite" of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to continue "unrelenting" attacks on Ukraine and acts of interference across Europe, believes British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

"We’ve seen in recent weeks, the appetite that Putin has to not only rain down on Ukraine, but also to take action and to interfere, right across Europe, in many different ways, whether that’s in relation to our airspace, whether it’s cyber or other attacks that have been going on," Starmer said during the summit of the European Political Community in Copenhagen.

"They are unrelenting, and they show an appetite to continue this, and we must fight it with everything that we have," the British Prime Minister noted.

And he emphasized that "this is a reminder to all of us... that this is not just a matter of Ukraine's sovereignty, it is a matter of the values and freedoms of all of us, especially in Europe, and that we are all fighting Russian aggression."

He also pointed to the need to strengthen Ukraine and NATO, in a broader sense.

