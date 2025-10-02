$41.220.08
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM • 16835 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
06:36 AM • 19812 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
05:53 AM • 19254 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 32040 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 18251 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 20332 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 37409 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 53750 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 30459 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Russia's actions demonstrate Putin's 'appetite' to continue attacks on Ukraine and interference across Europe - Starmer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Russia's actions demonstrate Putin's appetite to continue relentless attacks on Ukraine and acts of interference across Europe. He emphasized that this is a matter of values and freedoms for all of Europe.

Russia's actions demonstrate the "appetite" of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to continue "unrelenting" attacks on Ukraine and acts of interference across Europe, believes British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

"We’ve seen in recent weeks, the appetite that Putin has to not only rain down on Ukraine, but also to take action and to interfere, right across Europe, in many different ways, whether that’s in relation to our airspace, whether it’s cyber or other attacks that have been going on," Starmer said during the summit of the European Political Community in Copenhagen.

"They are unrelenting, and they show an appetite to continue this, and we must fight it with everything that we have," the British Prime Minister noted.

And he emphasized that "this is a reminder to all of us... that this is not just a matter of Ukraine's sovereignty, it is a matter of the values and freedoms of all of us, especially in Europe, and that we are all fighting Russian aggression."

He also pointed to the need to strengthen Ukraine and NATO, in a broader sense.

Danish PM: Russia won't stop until forced to02.10.25, 13:25 • 1112 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Keir Starmer
NATO
United Kingdom
Ukraine