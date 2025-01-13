Russians will continue attempts to capture Kurakhove: what is happening on the front line

The Russian army is trying to capture Kurakhove in Donetsk region. The Russian military are storming in small groups, using drones, artillery, and MLRS, said Oleksandr Nevidomyi, head of the communications department of the 46th separate airborne brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on Monday on the air of Suspilne. Studio", reports UNN.

The situation in the area of our brigade's responsibility remains very difficult, but still under control of our forces. The enemy does not abandon the goal of capturing the entire village of Kurakhove - stated Unknown.

According to him, Russian troops have not made any recent advances. "The enemy has not made any advances recently, because all such attempts are detected in time and the enemy is dealt adequate fire damage," said Nevidomyi.

He said that Russian troops continue to assault with small groups on foot on motorized vehicles with the support of attack drones. They are also actively using cannon artillery and multiple rocket launchers to destroy Ukrainian positions and destroy the town of Kurakhove.

"There have been no recent cases of captures, as the enemy is being destroyed at a distance from our positions, so there is no one to take prisoners," he added.

Addendum

There were 140 combat engagements in the front yesterday, January 12, with the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - 58. The enemy launched 42 air strikes and fired over 6,000 times at Ukrainian positions.