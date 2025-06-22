Russians want to remove a unique organ from the church in Berdiansk - CNS

The occupation administration in Berdiansk plans to dismantle and transport a German organ from the local Roman Catholic church to Russia. The unique musical instrument, weighing 4 tons and having over a thousand pipes, was installed in the sanctuary in 2010. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, since the city's occupation in 2022, services have not been held in the church, and the building itself is under the control of the invaders.

