Russians want to remove a unique organ from the church in Berdiansk - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

The Russian occupation administration in Berdiansk plans to dismantle and transport a German organ from the local Roman Catholic church to Russia. This unique musical instrument, installed in 2010, weighs 4 tons and has over a thousand pipes.

The occupation administration in Berdiansk plans to dismantle and transport a German organ from the local Roman Catholic church to Russia. The unique musical instrument, weighing 4 tons and having over a thousand pipes, was installed in the sanctuary in 2010. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, since the city's occupation in 2022, services have not been held in the church, and the building itself is under the control of the invaders.

The occupation authorities of Berdiansk plan to remove the German organ, installed there in 2010, from the Roman Catholic church. The instrument has over 1000 pipes and weighs 4 tons. According to reports, the enemy wants to dismantle the organ and transport it to the Russian Federation. The church itself was seized in 2022, and services there have ceased since then.

- it says in the post.

In the TOT [Temporarily Occupied Territories], the occupiers are launching a new scheme to steal Ukrainian property through "mobile legal teams" - CNS [Center of National Resistance] 16.06.25, 15:31 • 3096 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarCrimes and emergencies
Berdiansk
