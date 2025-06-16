In the TOT [Temporarily Occupied Territories], the occupiers are launching a new scheme to steal Ukrainian property through "mobile legal teams" - CNS [Center of National Resistance]

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 2994 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 14404 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 29188 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
08:24 AM • 68294 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 54771 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 61392 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 55875 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 54381 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 75994 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 130341 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
While the US has slowed down aid to Ukraine, Europe is increasing it - with Scandinavian countries and Britain among the leaders08:36 AM • 12903 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen09:17 AM • 33678 views
A cold snap is coming to Ukraine: weatherman tells where and when the temperature will drop 09:18 AM • 5998 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 60140 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu09:40 AM • 45798 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu09:40 AM • 46114 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 60483 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 136006 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 207976 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 265778 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen09:17 AM • 33956 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 66229 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 61748 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 159388 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 81826 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

In the TOT [Temporarily Occupied Territories], the occupiers are launching a new scheme to steal Ukrainian property through "mobile legal teams" - CNS [Center of National Resistance]

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1290 views

The occupiers have organized a looting scheme in the temporarily occupied territories through "mobile legal teams" that force people to re-register property according to Russian standards. All documents issued by the occupiers are legally null and void.

In the TOT [Temporarily Occupied Territories], the occupiers are launching a new scheme to steal Ukrainian property through "mobile legal teams" - CNS [Center of National Resistance]

The Russians in the temporarily occupied territories have organized another looting scheme - through the so-called "visiting legal teams." They "help" people to process documents according to Russian standards. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNS), writes UNN.

Details

According to the occupiers from the Kakhovka district, more than 200 people have undergone "consultations" since the beginning of the year. These "lawyers" travel around villages and force people to rewrite housing, land, and business "in a new way." In the future, this will allow them to legally rob or evict inconvenient owners "according to the law."

The Center of National Resistance emphasizes: all documents issued by the occupiers are legally null and void. After de-occupation, everything will be canceled, and those involved will be punished.

- the statement reads.

The Russian Federation is preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with electronic voting - CNS16.06.25, 03:24 • 70996 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergenciesReal Estate
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9