In the TOT [Temporarily Occupied Territories], the occupiers are launching a new scheme to steal Ukrainian property through "mobile legal teams" - CNS [Center of National Resistance]

The Russians in the temporarily occupied territories have organized another looting scheme - through the so-called "visiting legal teams." They "help" people to process documents according to Russian standards. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNS), writes UNN.

Details

According to the occupiers from the Kakhovka district, more than 200 people have undergone "consultations" since the beginning of the year. These "lawyers" travel around villages and force people to rewrite housing, land, and business "in a new way." In the future, this will allow them to legally rob or evict inconvenient owners "according to the law."

The Center of National Resistance emphasizes: all documents issued by the occupiers are legally null and void. After de-occupation, everything will be canceled, and those involved will be punished. - the statement reads.

