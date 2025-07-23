Russians waited yesterday to take advantage of the protests: Klymenko on peaceful protests related to changes in the activities of NABU and SAPO

During the peaceful protests related to the adoption of the bill on changes in the activities of NABU and SAP, which took place the day before, no offenses were recorded, although the Russians were waiting to use these actions to arrange provocations. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Did people have the right to go out yesterday? Yes, they did. No offenses were recorded. Everything went calmly and peacefully. And you saw the reaction of the National Police across Ukraine. We have learned to communicate, we have learned to respect each other and to feel what is happening in the country. The war is another matter. And, I think, the Russians were waiting last night to take advantage of the actions - said Klymenko.

Addition

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko stated that law enforcement officers are ready to maintain public order during possible protests related to the adoption of bill 12414, which regulates the activities of NABU and SAP.