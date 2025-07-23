Russians waited yesterday to take advantage of the protests: Klymenko on peaceful protests related to changes in the activities of NABU and SAPO

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul
05:15 PM • 20060 views
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul
04:26 PM • 33873 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 67921 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 51818 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 81925 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 168293 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM • 148731 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
July 23, 08:25 AM • 100932 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
July 23, 07:59 AM • 88976 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
July 23, 06:28 AM • 227265 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
44%
747mm
Popular news
Defrauded Ukrainians of over UAH 50 million under the guise of "aid" to the Armed Forces: swindler extradited from UAEJuly 23, 09:26 AM • 29615 views
Third round of talks in Istanbul: Ukrainian delegation departed for TurkeyJuly 23, 09:33 AM • 73521 views
DBR launched an investigation into the Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash: what is knownJuly 23, 10:12 AM • 105848 views
PrivatBank case: SAP announced the completion of the investigation against Kolomoisky and five other individualsJuly 23, 12:47 PM • 57703 views
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul05:47 PM • 8300 views
Publications
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 67926 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 168294 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 227265 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 258658 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 268202 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Rustem Umerov
Ihor Klymenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Turkey
United States
Istanbul
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 136286 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 258076 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 345022 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 351716 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 341955 views
Actual
Forbes
Dassault Mirage 2000
Mikoyan MiG-29
Sukhoi Su-27
Mi-8

Russians waited yesterday to take advantage of the protests: Klymenko on peaceful protests related to changes in the activities of NABU and SAPO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2778 views

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that no offenses were recorded during peaceful protests regarding the NABU and SAPO bill. Russians expected to use these actions for provocations, but their hopes did not materialize.

Russians waited yesterday to take advantage of the protests: Klymenko on peaceful protests related to changes in the activities of NABU and SAPO

During the peaceful protests related to the adoption of the bill on changes in the activities of NABU and SAP, which took place the day before, no offenses were recorded, although the Russians were waiting to use these actions to arrange provocations. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Did people have the right to go out yesterday? Yes, they did. No offenses were recorded. Everything went calmly and peacefully. And you saw the reaction of the National Police across Ukraine. We have learned to communicate, we have learned to respect each other and to feel what is happening in the country. The war is another matter. And, I think, the Russians were waiting last night to take advantage of the actions 

- said Klymenko.

Addition

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko stated that law enforcement officers are ready to maintain public order during possible protests related to the adoption of bill 12414, which regulates the activities of NABU and SAP.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Politics
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ihor Klymenko
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9