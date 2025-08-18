Russians use US symbols in war: Yermak showed video
Kyiv • UNN
Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported on the use of US symbols by Russian occupiers. The video shows Russian equipment going on the assault with Russian and US flags.
Russian occupiers are using US symbols in their aggressive war, said the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.
How should this be understood? Russian propagandists are showing a video where Russian equipment goes on the assault with flags of Russia and the USA. In fact, Russians are using the symbols of the United States in their own terrorist, aggressive war with the killing of civilians. Maximum impudence
