Russian occupiers are using US symbols in their aggressive war, said the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

How should this be understood? Russian propagandists are showing a video where Russian equipment goes on the assault with flags of Russia and the USA. In fact, Russians are using the symbols of the United States in their own terrorist, aggressive war with the killing of civilians. Maximum impudence - Yermak wrote and showed the video.

