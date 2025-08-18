Russians use US symbols in war: Yermak showed video

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 10576 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:23 AM • 13423 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 15300 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 35251 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 53554 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 100178 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 143255 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 90554 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 87758 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 68147 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
53%
749mm
Popular news
Condor plane with over 270 passengers nearly crashed due to engine fire: emergency landing madePhotoAugust 17, 11:48 PM • 15575 views
"Hit Putin with a hammer": US Vice President during Trump's first term made a harsh call to his former bossAugust 18, 12:30 AM • 14560 views
US Senators propose recognizing Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to abduction of Ukrainian childrenAugust 18, 02:03 AM • 17276 views
Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hitAugust 18, 02:08 AM • 20637 views
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the weekPhoto04:09 AM • 20067 views
Publications
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 4118 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 10577 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo08:23 AM • 13426 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 100181 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 386628 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Child
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Europe
Alaska
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 36438 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 31256 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 66689 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 55287 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 122814 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
KAB-500
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

Russians use US symbols in war: Yermak showed video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported on the use of US symbols by Russian occupiers. The video shows Russian equipment going on the assault with Russian and US flags.

Russians use US symbols in war: Yermak showed video

Russian occupiers are using US symbols in their aggressive war, said the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

How should this be understood? Russian propagandists are showing a video where Russian equipment goes on the assault with flags of Russia and the USA. In fact, Russians are using the symbols of the United States in their own terrorist, aggressive war with the killing of civilians. Maximum impudence

- Yermak wrote and showed the video.

Russian losses on August 17: 940 soldiers and 43 artillery systems eliminated18.08.25, 07:20 • 3076 views

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Telegram
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
United States