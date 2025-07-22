Russians use small groups to break through to Pokrovsk due to drone saturation on the front - Kovalenko

It is not possible to actively use armored vehicles, motorcycles, and other vehicles on the combat line due to the oversaturation of drones. Instead, the Russians resort to the tactic of small groups, which sometimes manage to reach Pokrovsk, explained Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

They prepared reserves for July-August to intensify certain actions of the stalled 2024 offensive. It was stalled by the realities of war - Kovalenko explained.

He added that the active use of drones on the combat line makes it impossible to use armored vehicles, motorcycles, and other vehicles.

The high saturation of the combat lines with drones, the ability to spend one drone per soldier, and sometimes two or three drones per soldier, has made the war very difficult compared to 2022 and 2023, as you can no longer reach the combat line with equipment. There are not enough motorcycles, but they are also being destroyed. Ordinary transport, which the enemy tried to use to get closer to the combat lines, is also quickly eliminated - the military explained.

The Russians have to use small assault groups to try to infiltrate the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense line. Sometimes such groups manage to reach Pokrovsk, but they are destroyed.

They have to walk 10-15 kilometers. Accordingly, the war has changed to small assault groups of 5-10 people, sometimes 15, who try to choose different areas and crawl. This strategy is very clearly visible near Pokrovsk now. Sometimes the enemy manages to crawl closer to the city, these groups are detected and destroyed by drones - said the head of the CPD.

Kovalenko also added that the enemy is trying to show at least some success, which they can then manipulate during the negotiation track.

The reserves that the enemy has accumulated, he is trying to "burn" to show at least some progress, and to manipulate this during the negotiation track - Kovalenko concluded.

Addition

Fighters of the drone systems unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed up to a hundred occupiers in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions using ground drones. Intelligence officers also use robotic systems for logistics and evacuation missions.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Zelenskyy on the operational situation at the front. An enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group was exposed and destroyed by Ukrainian defenders while attempting to break through to Pokrovsk.