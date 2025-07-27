Russians tried to destroy the leadership of "Drone Line" with one strike - Madyar
Kyiv • UNN
Commander of the SBS Madyar reported on the unsuccessful attempt by the Russians to simultaneously eliminate the commanders of key units of the Unmanned Systems Force Group. He held a meeting with the commanders of "Phoenix", "K-2", "Madyar's Birds", "Rarog" and "Achilles".
Details
Mad'yar said that he held a working meeting and planning session with the commanders of unmanned systems units: "Phoenix", "K-2", "Mad'yar's Birds", "Rarog", and "Achilles".
He addressed the Russians, stating that "we appreciated your attempt to stab all of us simultaneously yesterday." The SBS commander did not disclose details.
