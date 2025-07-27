The Russians attempted to simultaneously eliminate the commanders of key units of the Unmanned Systems Forces Group — "Phoenix", "K-2", "Mad'yar's Birds", "Rarog", and "Achilles". But the attempt failed. This was reported by the commander of the SBS, Mad'yar, writes UNN.

Details

Mad'yar said that he held a working meeting and planning session with the commanders of unmanned systems units: "Phoenix", "K-2", "Mad'yar's Birds", "Rarog", and "Achilles".

He addressed the Russians, stating that "we appreciated your attempt to stab all of us simultaneously yesterday." The SBS commander did not disclose details.

