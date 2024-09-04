ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126486 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131205 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215551 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162396 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158335 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145312 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207673 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112645 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195208 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105215 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 82445 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106416 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103215 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 68970 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 52510 views
Russians struck several times in Kupyansk in the morning: houses and a gas pipeline were damaged

Russians struck several times in Kupyansk in the morning: houses and a gas pipeline were damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27863 views

The occupants struck several times at Kupyansk using FPV drones and other ammunition. Residential buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged, and fires broke out. There was no information on casualties.

Russian troops today struck several times at Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, damaging residential buildings, a gas pipeline, and starting fires, the Kharkiv RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The enemy continues terrorizing the civilian population of Kharkiv region. Today, Russian occupants struck several times at the city of Kupyansk

- RMA said.

As reported:

  • At 04:43, a residential building was damaged by an enemy FPV drone, no casualties were reported. 
  • At around 09:30, the enemy shelled a residential area, causing a fire on the territory of a private household, with no casualties.
  • At 10:00 a.m., an enemy FPV drone was spotted on the territory of a private household, no information on casualties or damage was received.
  • Between 11:20 and 11:30 the enemy shelled a residential area in the town of Kupyansk. A residential building and a gas pipeline were damaged, and a fire broke out at the site of the hit. No casualties were reported. The type of ammunition is currently being established.

Kharkiv region: Russians shelled four districts in one day, attacked Kozacha Lopana in the afternoon04.09.24, 12:59 • 22056 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

