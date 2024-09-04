Russians struck several times in Kupyansk in the morning: houses and a gas pipeline were damaged
Kyiv • UNN
The occupants struck several times at Kupyansk using FPV drones and other ammunition. Residential buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged, and fires broke out. There was no information on casualties.
Russian troops today struck several times at Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, damaging residential buildings, a gas pipeline, and starting fires, the Kharkiv RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
The enemy continues terrorizing the civilian population of Kharkiv region. Today, Russian occupants struck several times at the city of Kupyansk
As reported:
- At 04:43, a residential building was damaged by an enemy FPV drone, no casualties were reported.
- At around 09:30, the enemy shelled a residential area, causing a fire on the territory of a private household, with no casualties.
- At 10:00 a.m., an enemy FPV drone was spotted on the territory of a private household, no information on casualties or damage was received.
- Between 11:20 and 11:30 the enemy shelled a residential area in the town of Kupyansk. A residential building and a gas pipeline were damaged, and a fire broke out at the site of the hit. No casualties were reported. The type of ammunition is currently being established.
