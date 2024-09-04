Kharkiv region: Russians shelled four districts in one day, attacked Kozacha Lopana in the afternoon

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck several times at the village of Kozacha Lopan today, fires broke out in private houses, said on Wednesday the head of the Dergachiv CMA Vyacheslav Zadorenko. According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Russian troops shelled four districts of Kharkiv region in 24 hours, but no attacks on Kharkiv were recorded, UNN reports.

Around 12:15, the Russian occupiers struck Kozachya Lopan with several strikes from an unknown type of weapon. Fires broke out in the village, private houses are burning. There is no information on casualties so far. The data is being clarified - Zadorenko wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Russian troops shelled four districts of Kharkiv region over the past day:

No attacks on Kharkiv were recorded during the day.

08-54, Bohodukhiv district, outside the village of Krasnokutsk. As a result of the shelling, the forest floor of the deciduous forest on the area of 500 square meters burned.

09-25, Izyum district, Novoplatonivka village, Borivske forestry of Kupyansk forestry. As a result of the shelling, coniferous forest litter on the area of 0.7 hectares burned.

09-37, Kupyansk district, Novoosynove village. A private house and grass were burning as a result of the shelling. There was no information about the victims.

09-40, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village, open territory. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 500 square meters.

13-59, Bohodukhiv district, Gutianske forestry. As a result of the shelling the litter was burning.

Around 15-30, Bohodukhiv district, Makarove village. Preliminary CAB. A hit to the ground on the territory of a private household. A woman of 37 years old died. Two other women and one man received light injuries. Two private houses, outbuildings, and power lines were damaged. SES units were not involved.

23-34, Kharkiv district, Ruska Lozova village, outside. As a result of the shelling, grass burned on the area of 2 hectares.



"On the elimination of the consequences of the fire in the Oskil community. The fire is localized. The firefighting operations are ongoing. The area of affected forest plantations is 1520 hectares. Commissions to eliminate the consequences and fix the losses of citizens are working on the spot," Syniehubov said on Telegram.

