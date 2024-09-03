Large-scale fire in Kharkiv region: fire in Oskil community localized, over 600 people evacuated

In the Kharkiv region, the fire was localized on the territory of the Oskil community, but the fire in the village of Studenok continues. So far, more than 600 people have been evacuated from the village. The fire damaged and destroyed about 250 residential buildings in the village, RMA head Oleh Syniehubov said on Tuesday, UNN reported .

The fire continues. But the fire in the Oskil community has been localized. The fire damaged and destroyed about 250 residential buildings in the village of Studenok. More than 600 people were evacuated from the village - Sinegubov said.

Syniehubov said that in most cases people do not want to leave the community.

Currently, all emergency services are working to update evacuation routes and measures to ensure the safety of people at risk in advance.



The head of the RMA added that all affected citizens will be able to receive compensation for destroyed property under the eVosstanovlenie program.



The fire, which arose as a result of hostilities, spread to the territory of Kharkiv region from Donetsk region. Two people were reported injured.