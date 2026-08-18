Russians struck an EVA distribution center near Kyiv

Russian troops struck the EVA distribution center in Brovary, Kyiv region, the company reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"This morning, as a result of a Russian attack, our distribution center in Brovary, which serves EVA stores and the EVA.UA online store, was hit. Most importantly, according to the information we have at this time, no people were injured," EVA said.

The company noted that it could not immediately accurately assess the extent of the damage. "It is likely that both the EVA.UA warehouse and the warehouse from which goods are supplied to our stores were affected. As a result, some goods may temporarily be unavailable in some stores, and the fulfillment of certain online orders may be delayed. If the situation affects your order, our contact center staff will обязательно contact you after clarifying all the circumstances and help resolve the issue. We are already working to reduce possible inconveniences," the statement said.

Update

According to the Kyiv region police, two private houses, two cars, an office building, and warehouse premises were damaged in Brovary district as a result of the Russian attack.

Enemy attacked Kyiv region; warehouses damaged