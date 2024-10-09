Russians strike Kupyansk with a drone: there is a victim

This morning, October 9, Russian troops launched a drone strike on Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, wounding a man, the RMA reported, UNN reports.

Around 10 o'clock, the city of Kupyansk was shelled. An enemy drone hit near a car. A 67-year-old man was wounded - , the RMA said in a statement.

The victim's condition is reported to be light. The man was provided with all the necessary medical care on the spot.

