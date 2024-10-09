Two dead and 33 injured in Kharkiv due to Russian shelling over 24 hours
Kyiv • UNN
Air strikes on Kharkiv on October 8 killed 2 people and wounded 33. Another 2 people were killed by shelling in the region and an explosive attack. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
Two people died and 33 others were injured in the air strikes by Russian troops on Kharkiv over the last day, October 8. Another man was killed as a result of shelling by an artillery unit in the village of Borivska Andriivka, Kharkiv region. A 77-year-old woman died as a result of an explosive explosion in the village of Kruglyakivka . This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
According to Syniehubov, the following hostile attacks were registered over the last day:
- 17:02 м. Kharkiv, Saltovsky district. Shelling of the factory-250. 16 buildings were damaged. 2 people died, 5 people were injured.
- 10:38 м. Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling of the KAB, the production building of the company's workshop, 1 private house and 30 cars were partially destroyed. 28 people were injured (including 1 child of 16 years old).
- 23:19 Izium district, Borivska TG, Borivska Andriivka village. A house and 2 outbuildings burned down as a result of the shelling by the UAF. A 33-year-old man died.
- 22:27 Kupiansk district, Kupiansk TG, Kupiansk. A warehouse building was partially destroyed as a result of shelling prior to the CAB.
- 17:56 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Bezruky village. As a result of the shelling, grass burned on the area of 100 m², a private house was damaged.
- 17:27 Kharkiv district, Cherkaska Lozova village. A house was damaged as a result of the shelling by the KGB.
- 17:20 Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka TG. An unexploded ordnance hit a forestry unit. No damage or casualties.
In addition, according to Sinegubov, in the evening in the village of Kruhlyakivka , Kupyansk district, a 77-year-old woman was killed by an unknown explosive object.
