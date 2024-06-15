russians strike Kupyansk with a drone and launch at least five KABs at Kutuzivka

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 39612 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135164 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140482 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231669 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169233 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162423 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147103 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215898 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112853 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202640 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 41772 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 45201 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 37968 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104495 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100022 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231669 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215898 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202640 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228843 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216239 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100022 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104495 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156979 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155816 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159659 views
russians strike Kupyansk with a drone and launch at least five KABs at Kutuzivka

russians strike Kupyansk with a drone and launch at least five KABs at Kutuzivka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27267 views

russians attacked Kupyansk with a drone, damaging the administrative building, and launched at least 5 air bombs on Kutuzivka, hitting farms and residential buildings.

On June 14, the russian occupiers attacked Kupyansk with a drone, damaging an administrative building. The enemy also launched at least 5 enemy UAVs at Kutuzivka. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

He said that no attacks on Kharkiv were recorded over the past day. However, at 16:20, the village of Kutuzivka of the Vilkhivska territorial community was shelled.

The occupants launched at least 5 MRLS. One hit in a field, two hits on the territory of a farm, damaging agricultural machinery. The fourth hit was on the territory of a private household, the house was damaged, no casualties. Fifth hit on the territory of a non-operational farm

- Sinegubov said.

According to him, in Chuhuiv district, in the village of Buhaivka, grass was burning as a result of hostile shelling. Two private houses were damaged.

Syniehubov also reported shelling in other areas:

  • Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk. As a result of the shelling the roof and a room of the house burned.
  • Kupyansk district, Kurylivka TG, Hlushkivka village. An enemy shell hit the ground near the kindergarten. A woman of 1966 year of birth died.
  • Izium district, Borivska TG, Bohuslivka village. As a result of the hostile shelling two residential buildings were destroyed and three buildings were damaged. Two people were injured: a man and a woman - locals who lived in one of the houses.

At about 13:45 , the occupants attacked Kupyansk with a drone, damaging an administrative building

- Sinegubov said.

In addition, he noted that in  Kharkiv, russian occupants tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Vovchansk and Tykhyi three times with the support of aviation. All enemy attacks were repelled.

Ten combat engagements with the occupants took place in the Kupyansk sector. The enemy tried to improve the tactical situation near Petropavlivka, Sinkivka and Pishchane. All enemy attacks near Sinkivka were repelled, fighting is still ongoing in the areas of Petropavlivka and Pishchane

- Syniehubov said.

Recall

russian occupants are putting pressure near Hrekivka and Nevske in Luhansk region, but the situation is currently under control, despite shelling and attacks.

Traffic on the bridge over the Siverskyi Donets, which was blown up in 2022, resumed in Kharkiv region14.06.24, 15:41 • 20294 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
chuhuivChuhuiv
kharkivKharkiv

