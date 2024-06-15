russians strike Kupyansk with a drone and launch at least five KABs at Kutuzivka

On June 14, the russian occupiers attacked Kupyansk with a drone, damaging an administrative building. The enemy also launched at least 5 enemy UAVs at Kutuzivka. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

He said that no attacks on Kharkiv were recorded over the past day. However, at 16:20, the village of Kutuzivka of the Vilkhivska territorial community was shelled.

The occupants launched at least 5 MRLS. One hit in a field, two hits on the territory of a farm, damaging agricultural machinery. The fourth hit was on the territory of a private household, the house was damaged, no casualties. Fifth hit on the territory of a non-operational farm - Sinegubov said.

According to him, in Chuhuiv district, in the village of Buhaivka, grass was burning as a result of hostile shelling. Two private houses were damaged.

Syniehubov also reported shelling in other areas:

Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk. As a result of the shelling the roof and a room of the house burned.

Kupyansk district, Kurylivka TG, Hlushkivka village. An enemy shell hit the ground near the kindergarten. A woman of 1966 year of birth died.

Izium district, Borivska TG, Bohuslivka village. As a result of the hostile shelling two residential buildings were destroyed and three buildings were damaged. Two people were injured: a man and a woman - locals who lived in one of the houses.

At about 13:45 , the occupants attacked Kupyansk with a drone, damaging an administrative building - Sinegubov said.

In addition, he noted that in Kharkiv, russian occupants tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Vovchansk and Tykhyi three times with the support of aviation. All enemy attacks were repelled.

Ten combat engagements with the occupants took place in the Kupyansk sector. The enemy tried to improve the tactical situation near Petropavlivka, Sinkivka and Pishchane. All enemy attacks near Sinkivka were repelled, fighting is still ongoing in the areas of Petropavlivka and Pishchane - Syniehubov said.

