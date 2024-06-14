Traffic on the bridge over the Siverskyi Donets, which was blown up in 2022, resumed in Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv region, traffic has resumed across the bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River, which was blown up in February 2022 during the Russian offensive. This was reported by the press service of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure, UNN reports .

Details

According to the press service, the sappers blew up only two spans of the bridge so that the structure could be restored as quickly as possible and at minimal cost.

The first priority after the liberation of the region was to arrange a temporary crossing near the destroyed overpass. With the support of the Norwegian government, two modular bridges were installed for this purpose, - the State Agency noted.

The press service also said that during the restoration of the bridge itself, two spans and two supports were completely replaced. All structures were overhauled to meet modern loads. Autonomous lighting based on solar panels was installed, as well as railings and barriers, and markings were applied.

In Kharkiv region, we are restoring 13 artificial structures. Work on the other 9 structures planned for restoration has been suspended or has not yet begun due to their proximity to the front line. There is still a high risk of shelling, - the State Agency added.

