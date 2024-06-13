Large-scale forest fire that lasted three days extinguished in Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv region, rescuers have extinguished a large-scale forest fire near the town of Raisin. This was stated by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

The emergency workers add that the work was complicated by the fact that the territory of the local forestry was heavily mined as a result of the fighting in 2022.

Rescuers were helped by SES engineers who, using demining machines, together with foresters, arranged mineralized strips in the forests to prevent further spread of the fire

Mine detectors were also used to scan the area to secure the routes of firefighting vehicles.

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region noted that the fire lasted for 3 days. It involved 10 vehicles and 50 rescuers, 4 vehicles and 7 sappers, as well as 10 foresters with 5 vehicles.

