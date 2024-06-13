Large-scale forest fire that lasted three days extinguished in Kharkiv region

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 28439 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133907 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139264 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229763 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168616 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162181 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146963 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215028 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112826 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201793 views

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 53571 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 62661 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 37204 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103032 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 90651 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 229758 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215024 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201787 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228025 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215473 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 90651 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103032 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156611 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155468 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159320 views
Large-scale forest fire that lasted three days extinguished in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11238 views

A large-scale forest fire near Izyum in Kharkiv region, complicated by a heavily mined area, was extinguished by rescuers with the help of sappers and foresters.

In Kharkiv region, rescuers have extinguished a large-scale forest fire near the town of Raisin. This was stated by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details 

The emergency workers add that the work was complicated by the fact that the territory of the local forestry was heavily mined as a result of the fighting in 2022.

Rescuers were helped by SES engineers who, using demining machines, together with foresters, arranged mineralized strips in the forests to prevent further spread of the fire

Ukraine may bill russia for $32 billion for carbon dioxide emissions due to the war13.06.24, 12:19 • 38947 views

Mine detectors were also used to scan the area to secure the routes of firefighting vehicles.

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region noted that the fire lasted for 3 days. It involved  10 vehicles and 50 rescuers, 4 vehicles and 7 sappers, as well as 10 foresters with 5 vehicles.

Recall

In Kyiv region, firefighters have been extinguishing a fire at an industrial enterprise caused by Russian shelling for more than a day . A total of 249 personnel, 98 pieces of equipment and 4 fire trains are involved in its elimination.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising