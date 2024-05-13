Russians strike at a farm in Kharkiv district, leaving one dead and one wounded

Russian troops struck a farm in Korotychi, Kharkiv district, killing a civilian, wounding three others, and hospitalizing a 71-year-old woman after shelling Liptsi, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Half an hour ago, the occupants attacked a farm in Korotychi, Kharkiv district. One civilian was killed and three wounded. The data is being established," Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, at the same time, after an enemy attack on Liptsy, medics helped a 71-year-old woman who was hospitalized in a medical facility.

