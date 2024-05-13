Border town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region under Russian attacks: 5 civilians wounded

The border town of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region continues to be under enemy fire, with the number of civilians injured in the town rising to five today, according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 13, the Russian military continued to launch artillery strikes and drop aircraft bombs on the city of Vovchansk.

"Five wounded are currently known: four civilian men and one 54-year-old woman," the prosecutor's office said.

Pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated.

Previously

Three injuries were reported in Vovchansk due to hostile strikes on May 13.