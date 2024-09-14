Russians shelled Sumy region 84 times: 2 dead, 9 wounded, including a child
Hostile forces fired 84 times at Sumy region, using various types of weapons. As a result of the attacks, 2 civilians died and 9 were wounded, including one child.
During the day, the occupiers fired 84 times at Sumy region, killing 2 civilians and injuring 9, including one child. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, a high level of hostile activity was observed in Sumy region, using various types of weapons, including artillery, mortars, UAVs and FPV drones.
Details of shelling of communities:
Myropilska: 29 artillery explosions and 8 FPV drone strikes.
Yampil: 4 CAB explosions, killing two civilians and injuring 9 people, including one child.
Bilopilska: 7 CAB explosions, 3 MLRS strikes and 2 UAV attacks.
Krasnopilska: 8 artillery, 13 mortar shells and 6 FPV drone strikes.
Esmanska: 3 strikes by FPV drones and 2 mortar explosions.
Druzhbivska: 8 FPV drone strikes, 10 artillery explosions and 3 UAV strikes.
Velykopysarivska: 25 mortar shelling and 16 FPV drone strikes.
Seredina-Budska: 1 FPV drone strike.
Lebedinskaya: 1 launch of KAB.
Novoslobidske: 1 artillery, 2 mortar shelling and 2 FPV drone strikes.
Shalyhinska: 6 UAV attacks, 2 artillery explosions and 3 MLRS strikes.
Sveska: 3 strikes by KAB.
Glukhovskaya: 1 KAB strike.
Putivl'sk: 3 explosions of KAB.
