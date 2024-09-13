Yesterday, Russian troops attacked Shostka community in Sumy region: infrastructure damaged

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116065 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118588 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193183 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150812 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151275 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142240 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195641 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112358 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184708 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105009 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148591 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147947 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152124 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143114 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159578 views
Actual
Yesterday, Russian troops attacked Shostka community in Sumy region: infrastructure damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13533 views

On September 12, Russian troops carried out an air strike on the Shostka community in Sumy region. Five private houses, infrastructure and agricultural enterprises were damaged, and the damage is being investigated.

On Thursday, September 12, Russian troops attacked the Shostka community in Sumy region with air strikes. The enemy attack caused destruction. This was reported by Shostka Mayor Mykola Noga, according to UNN

Details

Yesterday, on September 12, the enemy conducted air strikes on Shostka community

- Noga said. 

According to him, 2 KABs were launched at Makove village and the outskirts of Shostka. As a result, 5 private houses were damaged.

Damage to community infrastructure and agricultural enterprises. Damages are being clarified

- summarizes Shostka Mayor. 

Emergency services are currently working at the scene.

Recall

Over the last day, September 12, the enemy shelled 35 localities in Sumy region, one person was killed. Residential buildings, infrastructure, and cars were damaged, and an air strike was carried out at night in Okhtyrka.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

