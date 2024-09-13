Yesterday, Russian troops attacked Shostka community in Sumy region: infrastructure damaged

On Thursday, September 12, Russian troops attacked the Shostka community in Sumy region with air strikes. The enemy attack caused destruction. This was reported by Shostka Mayor Mykola Noga, according to UNN.

Details

Yesterday, on September 12, the enemy conducted air strikes on Shostka community - Noga said.

According to him, 2 KABs were launched at Makove village and the outskirts of Shostka. As a result, 5 private houses were damaged.

Damage to community infrastructure and agricultural enterprises. Damages are being clarified - summarizes Shostka Mayor.

Emergency services are currently working at the scene.

Recall

Over the last day, September 12, the enemy shelled 35 localities in Sumy region, one person was killed. Residential buildings, infrastructure, and cars were damaged, and an air strike was carried out at night in Okhtyrka.