Yesterday, Russian troops attacked Shostka community in Sumy region: infrastructure damaged
Kyiv • UNN
On September 12, Russian troops carried out an air strike on the Shostka community in Sumy region. Five private houses, infrastructure and agricultural enterprises were damaged, and the damage is being investigated.
On Thursday, September 12, Russian troops attacked the Shostka community in Sumy region with air strikes. The enemy attack caused destruction. This was reported by Shostka Mayor Mykola Noga, according to UNN.
Details
Yesterday, on September 12, the enemy conducted air strikes on Shostka community
According to him, 2 KABs were launched at Makove village and the outskirts of Shostka. As a result, 5 private houses were damaged.
Damage to community infrastructure and agricultural enterprises. Damages are being clarified
Emergency services are currently working at the scene.
Recall
Over the last day, September 12, the enemy shelled 35 localities in Sumy region, one person was killed. Residential buildings, infrastructure, and cars were damaged, and an air strike was carried out at night in Okhtyrka.