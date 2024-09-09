Russians shelled residential areas of Kherson in the morning, there are damages

Russian troops shelled residential neighborhoods in Kherson in the morning, no one was injured, but poultry died and houses were damaged, said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MVA, on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today at 6:00 am, residents of Korabelnyi district woke up not to an alarm clock. The enemy from the temporarily occupied left bank attacked residential areas. It was a miracle that no one was injured. Up to 4 dozen chickens were killed. Windows, doors, roofs were smashed in the houses...", said Mrochko.

According to him, social workers of the city military administration have already talked to the victims and know what kind of help they need in the first place.

