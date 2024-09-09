11 wounded in Kherson region due to enemy shelling

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 20 settlements yesterday, hitting residential buildings, wounding 11 people, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

11 people were injured due to Russian aggression - Prokudin said.

Details

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Beryslav, Veletynske, Havrylivka, Honcharne, Komyshany, Mykilske, Mylove, Pryozerne, Poniativka, Novokayry, Novoberislav, Shevchenkivka, Kachkarivka, Stanislav, Sadove, Odradokamianka, Tokarivka, Zmiivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-storey building and 9 private houses. The occupants also damaged a store, a gas pipeline and private cars.

