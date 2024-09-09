ukenru
Actual
6 "Shaheds" and two missiles shot down over Ukraine at night

6 "Shaheds" and two missiles shot down over Ukraine at night

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22815 views

The Ukrainian Air Force repelled a night attack by Russian troops. Out of 8 launched Shahed drones and 3 X-59/69 missiles, 6 drones and 2 missiles were destroyed, and 2 more drones probably fell.

Six Shahed attack drones and two X-59/69 missiles out of 8 and three launched by Russian troops respectively were shot down in the skies over Ukraine at night, two enemy drones probably crashed, and one enemy missile did not reach its target, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 9, the enemy attacked with three X-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of the Kursk region in Russia and occupied Donetsk region and 8 Shahed strike UAVs (launch area: Kursk - Russia).

Two X-59/69 guided missiles and 6 Shahed attack UAVs were shot down as a result of an air-to-air combat. Two enemy drones were lost on the territory of Ukraine (presumably, they fell under the influence of electronic warfare). Also, due to active counteraction, one of the X-59/69 missiles did not reach its target

- , the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

As noted, the air defense system operated in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Dnipro regions.

Kyiv repels fifth air attack in September: all drones destroyed09.09.24, 06:17 • 105871 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

