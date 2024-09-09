Kyiv repels fifth air attack in September: all drones destroyed

Kyiv has suffered the fifth air attack since the beginning of September. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, reports UNN.

Details

On the night of September 8-9, Kyiv suffered its fifth air attack this month. The enemy army again used attack drones, probably of the Shahed type, launched from the territory of the Kursk region. The attack took place after midnight and was carried out in several waves.

The air alert in the capital lasted more than an hour. Thanks to the coordinated actions of air defense systems, all threats from attack drones were destroyed on the outskirts of the city. The exact number and type of drones will be announced by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Preliminary reports indicate that the attack in Kyiv caused no damage or injuries.

Recall

Earlier that night, it was reported that air defense was operating in Kyiv due to enemy UAVs.

