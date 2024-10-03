Russians shelled Nikopol district, causing fire and damage
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy shelled the Dnipropetrovs'k region, causing a fire and damage to facilities. According to local authorities, there were no injuries or deaths, and rescuers localized the fire.
A fire broke out in Dnipropetrovs'k region as a result of enemy shelling. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
Details
The enemy struck in Dnipropetrovs'k region. Enemy forces shelled Pokrovske community with heavy artillery, and also attacked Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka community.
As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out at one of the facilities, which was localized by rescuers. In addition, an industrial enterprise and a power line were damaged.
Fortunately, according to local authorities, there were no fatalities or injuries.
