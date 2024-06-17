Russians shell Selydove in Donetsk region, one wounded

In Donetsk region , Russian troops shelled the town of Selydove the night before using "FAB-500 with UMPK", as a result of which 1 person was wounded, the Selydove city military administration reported on Monday, UNN reported.

Details

"On June 16, 2024, at 21.20, Russian troops fired on the town of Selydove with a "FAB-500 with UMPK". One person was wounded in the shelling," CMA reports on Telegram.

Three private residential buildings, an administrative building and premises of private enterprises were damaged, CMA added.

