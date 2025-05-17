Case of arson in Starmer's houses: another suspect arrested

British police have reported a second arrest in the case of a series of arson attacks on properties linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in North London. This happened the day after a Ukrainian citizen was taken into custody. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN, Reuters agency.

Details

It is noted that the second suspect is a 26-year-old man who was detained at Luton Airport in London. He is suspected of conspiring to commit arson with a threat to life. These are the same incidents involving real estate related to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The detention of the second suspect occurred the day after a citizen of Ukraine was taken into custody.

Recall

On the night of May 12, a fire occurred in a house owned by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Kentish Town area. The fire was extinguished, the entrance was damaged, no one was injured.

On May 13, a 21-year-old man was detained in London on suspicion of setting fire to the house of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Other incidents involving the official are also being investigated.

British law enforcement officers have charged a 21-year-old Ukrainian man on suspicion of setting fire to two houses of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, and a car.

