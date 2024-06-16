Settlements of Donetsk region were attacked by Russian armed forces 8 times, at least 15 buildings were damaged - Filashkin

The enemy fired on a number of districts of Donetsk region, destroying and damaging houses, and also damaged social infrastructure. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA.

Details

The settlements of Donetsk region were shelled by Russian military forces 8 times during the day.

According to the RMA of Donetsk region:

In Pokrovsk district, in the Kurakhivka community, a social infrastructure facility in Kurakhivka was damaged, and Kurakhove was shelled.

Kramatorsk district: 1 house was destroyed in Lyman community and 4 were damaged in Torske, another 1 was destroyed and 1 was damaged in Zarichne.

In Kostyantynivka community, 2 private houses were damaged: in Kostyantynivka and Mykolaivka. Bakhmut district.

An infrastructure facility was damaged in the Toretsk community. In Chasovoyarsk community, 7 private houses were damaged.

Two houses caught fire in Donetsk region as a result of shelling, no casualties