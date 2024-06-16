$41.340.03
Two houses caught fire in Donetsk region as a result of shelling, no casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50869 views

In Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region, two private houses caught fire as a result of hostile shelling, firefighters extinguished the flames over an area of 380 square meters, no information on casualties was received.

Two private houses caught fire in Donetsk region after shelling. The fire was extinguished, there is no information about the victims. This is reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

On Friday, hostile forces attacked the residential sector of Druzhkivka in Kramatorsk district. The shelling damaged two private houses, which caught fire.

Thus, firefighters worked for a long time at the scene to overcome the fire and eliminate the fire in the residential buildings over an area of approximately 380 square meters.

The Main Directorate has not yet received information about possible victims or injuries as a result of this incident.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kramatorsk
