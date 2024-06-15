Occupants hit a village in Donetsk region with cluster munitions: three people were killed and five others wounded

The enemy attacked a village in Donetsk region with cluster munitions from Smerchy, killing three people and wounding five others. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

3 people were killed and 5 wounded in the morning shelling of Ulakly village of Velykonovosilkivska community - said the head of the RMA.

Details

According to Mr. Filashkin, the village was hit by cluster munitions from Smerchy at around 9 a.m. today. Two women aged 39 and 32 and a man aged 30 were killed. Five people sustained injuries of varying degrees.

Two administrative buildings, a private house, a shop and 8 cars were damaged.

"Another horrific terrorist attack by the Russian Federation on our land. Another reminder that the enemy has no mercy," summarized the RMA Chairman.

