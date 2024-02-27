$41.340.03
Russians shell Kurakhivka community, one person killed, five wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30170 views

Russian artillery shelling of a private enterprise in Kurakhivka, Donetsk region, killed one person and injured five others.

Russians shell Kurakhivka community, one person killed, five wounded

On Tuesday, February 27, Russian occupants shelled Kurakhivka city territorial community in Donetsk region with cannon artillery. As a result, one person was killed and five were wounded. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on February 27, 2024, the enemy fired on the Kurakhivska city territorial community with cannon artillery. A private enterprise was hit.

The 32-year-old employee died on the way to a medical facility as a result of his injuries.

Three other men and two women aged 55 to 70 were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to the limbs and neck, a fracture, a torn artery, and penetrating wounds to the chest. One of the victims is currently in serious condition.

The explosions also damaged the company's building and cars.

Prosecutors continue to take all possible and appropriate measures to document Russian war crimes against the civilian population of the region.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Kurakhovo
Donetsk
