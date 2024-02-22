Russian armed forces strike at a company in Kurakhove, Donetsk region: nine wounded

Today, on February 22, the Russian army conducted an air strike on the territory of an enterprise in Kurakhovo, Donetsk region, and nine people were injured. This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

On February 2, 2024, at 10:10 a.m., the enemy shelled Kurakhove using KAB-250. The air strike on the territory of the enterprise injured nine employees - two of them women and seven men aged 31 to 54 - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Doctors diagnosed the wounded with closed head injuries, bruises and concussions.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

