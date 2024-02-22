$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43104 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 169577 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99893 views

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 345543 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 281678 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206754 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240723 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253825 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159969 views

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372662 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The enemy launched more than 1,600 attacks in Donetsk region: they used missiles, drones and artillery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23323 views

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched more than 1,600 attacks in the Donetsk region, using rockets, drones and artillery, damaging civilian objects and injuring civilians.

The enemy launched more than 1,600 attacks in Donetsk region: they used missiles, drones and artillery

Over the last day, the Russian army struck 1636 times at the settlements of Donetsk region.    The enemy attacked the residential sector 14 times, wounding three civilians. UNN reports this with reference to the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin and the police of Donetsk region.

In total, Russians fired 14 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 62 people evacuated from the front line, including 13 children

- wrote Filashkin on social media.

Eleven localities were under fire: the cities of Vuhledar, Dobropillia, Kostyantynivka, the villages of Zhelanne and Ocheretyne, and the villages of  Bohoyavlenka, Veselyi Hai, Hannivka, Memryk, Novobakhmutivka, and Romanivka. 

Thirty-eight civilian objects were damaged - 17 residential buildings, 2 dormitories, an administrative building, a shopping center, a shop, a cafe, a garage, an outbuilding, cars, a gas pipeline, substations and power lines.

The invaders launched an air strike on Zhelanne, damaging three private houses, a shopping center, a cafe and a shop.

The occupiers attacked Memryk with an S-300 missile, damaging the administrative building and critical infrastructure.

Russia attacked Dobropillia with three drones, hitting two dormitories. Two civilians were injured and four cars were destroyed.

The enemy shelled Romanivka with artillery - a man was wounded and a private house was destroyed.

Artillery shelling damaged at least 11 houses in Kostyantynivka  and an apartment building in Vuhledar.

Kherson region shelled 47 times by Russians, missile attack on Chornobaivka, three wounded22.02.24, 08:19 • 25859 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Ocheretyne
Ugledar
Konstantinovka
Donetsk
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87