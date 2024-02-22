The enemy launched more than 1,600 attacks in Donetsk region: they used missiles, drones and artillery

Over the last day, the Russian army struck 1636 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. The enemy attacked the residential sector 14 times, wounding three civilians. UNN reports this with reference to the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin and the police of Donetsk region.

In total, Russians fired 14 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 62 people evacuated from the front line, including 13 children - wrote Filashkin on social media.

Eleven localities were under fire: the cities of Vuhledar, Dobropillia, Kostyantynivka, the villages of Zhelanne and Ocheretyne, and the villages of Bohoyavlenka, Veselyi Hai, Hannivka, Memryk, Novobakhmutivka, and Romanivka.

Thirty-eight civilian objects were damaged - 17 residential buildings, 2 dormitories, an administrative building, a shopping center, a shop, a cafe, a garage, an outbuilding, cars, a gas pipeline, substations and power lines.

The invaders launched an air strike on Zhelanne, damaging three private houses, a shopping center, a cafe and a shop.

The occupiers attacked Memryk with an S-300 missile, damaging the administrative building and critical infrastructure.

Russia attacked Dobropillia with three drones, hitting two dormitories. Two civilians were injured and four cars were destroyed.

The enemy shelled Romanivka with artillery - a man was wounded and a private house was destroyed.

Artillery shelling damaged at least 11 houses in Kostyantynivka and an apartment building in Vuhledar.

